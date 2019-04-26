We, the broken- Megha Sood

Whisper and the Roar

Dreams crushed and pulverized to the core

I walk alone on this path

broken and sore;

this emptiness seeps

loneliness sits neatly in my pores

Silence screams the loudest

at its core;

a flag stripped of its mast

I’m trying to gather the pieces of me

splintered and stuck in

hundreds of soul

faces– known to me

faces I ignore;

I unpluck and unclutch parts of me

lodged in all the bleary hearts

I once loved

to whom I bared my soul;

We, the broken

like a lost piece of the puzzle

always searching

always alone.

–Megha Sood