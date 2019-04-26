some days

i am a newborn dove

fragile

wild-eyed

innocent

wet, delicate wings untested

trembling heart beating rapidly

as i teeter at the edge of the nest

dangerously close

to oblivion

other days

I am a dragon

ancient

patient

jaded by humanity before me

thick scales

offering impenetrable protection

of guarded soul

fire rumbling deep in my belly

coiled lightning waiting to strike

at the first sign of danger

ready to protect my dragonets

my territory

roar my rage

a challenge fierce enough to split the heavens

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved