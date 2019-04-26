some days
i am a newborn dove
fragile
wild-eyed
innocent
wet, delicate wings untested
trembling heart beating rapidly
as i teeter at the edge of the nest
dangerously close
to oblivion
other days
I am a dragon
ancient
patient
jaded by humanity before me
thick scales
offering impenetrable protection
of guarded soul
fire rumbling deep in my belly
coiled lightning waiting to strike
at the first sign of danger
ready to protect my dragonets
my territory
roar my rage
a challenge fierce enough to split the heavens
