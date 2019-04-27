Dangerous Woman (Revisited)

I am no girl
I am woman
darkness entwined
with light
complete
on my own
willing to share
myself
with you only
when it suits me
I will meet
your gaze
unabashed
bold
knowing
I love to
dance alone
in moonlight
music alive
in my veins
eyes closed
arms moving
sinuously
hips swaying
lost in the beat
you may join me
if you wish
but I lead
I am deep
rich red wine
taste of blackberry
plum
on my lips
leaving you wanting
more
you will not soon
forget
my kiss
or the touch
of my hand
lazily caressing
your skin
my fingers
entwined
in your hair
drawing you closer
my lips
at your throat
your body will whisper
it’s secrets to me
I will be
the taste
your mouth
continues
to crave
aroma of
lavender
sandalwood
clary sage
that lingers
on your sheets
ghost of a touch
down your spine
memory
that makes you
bite your lip
long after
I go
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved