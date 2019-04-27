Dangerous Woman (Revisited)

I am no girl

I am woman

darkness entwined

with light

complete

on my own

willing to share

myself

with you only

when it suits me

I will meet

your gaze

unabashed

bold

knowing

I love to

dance alone

in moonlight

music alive

in my veins

eyes closed

arms moving

sinuously

hips swaying

lost in the beat

you may join me

if you wish

but I lead

I am deep

rich red wine

taste of blackberry

plum

on my lips

leaving you wanting

more

you will not soon

forget

my kiss

or the touch

of my hand

lazily caressing

your skin

my fingers

entwined

in your hair

drawing you closer

my lips

at your throat

your body will whisper

it’s secrets to me

I will be

the taste

your mouth

continues

to crave

aroma of

lavender

sandalwood

clary sage

that lingers

on your sheets

ghost of a touch

down your spine

memory

that makes you

bite your lip

long after

I go

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved