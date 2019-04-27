We, The Broken – Aurora Phoenix

Whisper and the Roar

come play, poetic friend

the full moon waxes

idyllic on the starless night

glimmering invite reflects

stark fear from the silvery scar

of my ever-unprotected flank

breathless, transfixed

I rummage among

my branded entrails

forage for rose-colored glasses

to gaze upon

luna’s beatific face



find them bloodied

from werewolves’

prior bites

moonbeams’ harmonic strains

drag piercing fingernails

across the chalkboard

of my angst

we, the broken

long to frolic carefree

in cool-limned incandescence

hang frozen

in shattered indecision

having forgotten

what it’s like

to be whole

Inspired by Jessica Nodarse, Eric Syrdal and Megha Sood