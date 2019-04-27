We, The Broken – Aurora Phoenix

Aurora Phoenix on Whisper and the Roar
come play, poetic friend
the full moon waxes
idyllic on the starless night
glimmering invite reflects
stark fear from the silvery scar
of my ever-unprotected flank
breathless, transfixed
I rummage among
my branded entrails
forage for rose-colored glasses
to gaze upon
luna’s beatific face
find them bloodied
from werewolves’
prior bites
moonbeams’ harmonic strains
drag piercing fingernails
across the chalkboard
of my angst
we, the broken
long to frolic carefree
in cool-limned incandescence
hang frozen
in shattered indecision
having forgotten
what it’s like
to be whole
Inspired by Jessica Nodarse, Eric Syrdal and Megha Sood