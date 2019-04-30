you feel

impossibly distant

elusive

the receding tide

I am left chasing sandcastles

before they are reclaimed

by rushing waters

our connection

has become reduced to

collisions in the dark

that throw us off balance

knees and

hearts left aching

I have been

studying the language

of oceans

gazing out

at the horizon

until the

sea blurs

before my eyes

I try to read

the omens

throw the bones

in the crashing waves

play of light

rippling on the water

the surf whispers

over and over

to me that

you are gone

the current has

carried you

far beyond my reach

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved