My hands clasp yours

our warm palms

press together

fingers entwine

my eyes say

I dare you

you call

my bluff

pressing me back

into the wall

with your body

holding me in your thrall

your mouth

hovers above mine

I inhale

your sweet breath

you enjoy teasing

me like this

staying just out

of my mouth’s reach

just when I think

the tension

the waiting

has become too much

you lean into me

suddenly

with your beautiful

beautiful mouth

full lips

slightly open

all teasing tongue

and nibbling teeth

and show me

what it truly means

to be

kissed

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved