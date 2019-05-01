I Choke on Breath and Bone

my world spins

out of control

I am in the center of a

tornado flashback

dig sharp fingernails into tender palms

leave angry thin red ovals

in my flesh

pain is grounding

when I can control it

try to corral my rushing thoughts

bring them back here

to now

away from there

from then

focus on my breathing

deep inhale in

to the count of five

slow exhale out

to the count of ten

run out of air

before successfully pushing

the knot of memory out

it is sharp as a chicken bone

as it gags past my windpipe

wedges in my roof of my mouth

I worry at it with my tongue

as if it is a stubborn baby tooth

hanging by single thread

there is sharp pain

metallic taste of blood

as I finally dislodge it

spit it on the floor

an enormous black moth

feathered wings wet with blood

and saliva

dazed on the floor at my feet

before I can catch it

it flies wobbly away

still holding my secrets

my nightmares

in its hollow silver belly

