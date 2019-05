in lost hours

dim rooms

i silently mold

my hands

in front of

bare bulbs

project distorted

shadow puppets

against

lonely walls

movement

slow

inelegant

a mourning dove

pierced through

the breast

by melancholy’s

sharp sterling thorn

beats its wings

ragged

against ribbed

cage

of blue

unable to

launch

fly free

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved