a size-too-small

turtleneck

clinging to my skin

compressing my chest

leaving my contours

in stark relief

exposed

I become

trapped

wounded animal

hiding under the front porch

bleeding

panting for breath

capable of biting the hand

reaching out to help me

far more accustomed

to nursing my injuries

in stubborn

proud

isolation

worrying my wounds

with rough tongue



© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved