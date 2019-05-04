you say my name

reverently

a prayer

a benediction

it is a revelation

as if I have never heard

my name before

never known

it’s cadence

it’s music

it’s true meaning

until this moment

you show me

that my name

the sound of it

on your breath

has become

etched on your soul

carved on your heart

has become the lines

on your palm

is inked on your skin

in dye that only

shines true

in moonlight

if I take your hand

if our lips meet

will I taste the

radiance

you see in me

that I cannot see

in myself?

will I finally taste

honey and crisp apples

instead of the

salty taste of my tears?



