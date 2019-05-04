Indie Blu(e) Publishing Seeking Social Media/Publishing Interns

Who We Are:

Indie Blu(e) Publishing is a small independent press that is committed to providing an outlet for talented and diverse writers who we believe have something important to say. We launched in November 2018 with the well-received We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art. We have had the honor of publishing standalone works by Nicole Lyons, Melody Lee, John Biscello, and Christine E. Ray in 2019 and have exciting titles by Rachel Finch, Eric Syrdal, Kindra M. Austin lined up for publication along with But You Don’t Look Sick: Battles We Fight With Invisible Illness – An Anthology and This is What Love Looks Like. Poetry by Women Smitten with Women.

What We Need:

We are currently seeking Publishing Interns to assist us with our social media campaigns (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.) and other facets of small press publishing during what has turned out to be a very busy 2019. Previous social media experience is a must as is genuine interest in independent writing and publishing. We are looking for a commitment of 2 to 10 hours a week from May through August 2019. If there is a good fit, a more permanent opportunity may be available.

What We Offer:

Indie Blu(e) Publishing is a labor of love and currently, all royalties not being directly paid to our authors are being used to build the business or donated to the causes we are passionate about. Interns will be mentored by our experienced editorial team Kindra M. Austin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Rachel Finch, and Christine E. Ray, they will network with experienced and emerging Indie Blu(e) authors, they will learn firsthand about the world of independent publishing, build their writing/publishing resume, and receive free copies of our titles. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals considering self-publishing and/or launching their own publishing imprint.

To Apply:

Email us at indieblucollective@gmail.com with your name, contact information, a couple of sentences telling us more about who you are and why this opportunity spoke to you. We promise we won’t judge if we had you at “free books”!

Questions/Concerns:

Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com