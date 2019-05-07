Everything You Wanted to Know About Self-Publishing and Micropublishers, But Were Afraid to Ask

If you don’t know me, I am Christine E. Ray, one of the co-founders of Indie Blu(e) Publishing. I have had the good fortune over the last year to have two books of my poetry published through small independent presses. Back in September of 2018 as I was working on the manuscript for The Myths of Girlhood, I made an offer to Indie Blu(e), Brave and Reckless, and Go Dog Go Cafe readers to try and answer any questions that you might have about self-publishing a book or working with a micro or small press. I thought my experience as an indie published author and indie publisher would make me a valuable resource. I was very well-intentioned when I made the offer and planned to write a post answering all your questions in October but well. . . time kind of slipped away from me. So sorry!
I really am happy to answer your questions and provide any advice or insight that I can provide. Feel free to chime in below in the comment section with your questions or email me your questions at indieblucollective@gmail.com. I will write a post no later than next week addressing your questions.
Remember: there are no stupid questions. If you have a question about self-publishing or publishing with a micropress, I probably had it once upon a time as well as do many of our readers.
Even though I’m not looking to get published, thank you for doing this.
I know how overwhelming it can feel to get started and how helpful it is to talk to someone who knows the language and who has taken the journey. Nicole Lyons was incredibly helpful to me when I decided to put together my first manuscript.
What kind of books do you publish at Indie Blue. Is there a particular genre? Children’s books?
Hi Carol- At Indie Blu(e), we publish the type of edgy poetry, prose, fiction, nonfiction and anthologies that break the silence such as We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art and But You Don’t LOOK Sick: Battles we fight with invisible illness.
We are fortunate to publish what we are passionate about. That could include children’s books.
