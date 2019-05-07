The Path My Feet Must Follow

the path before me

does not stretch out

into horizon

no straight lines

for my eyes to follow

it curves gently

a seashell

into unknown terrain

cautiously I travel

this spiral path

circles twisting

ever tighter

translucent walls

ceiling

reach out to brush

my hair

my arms

bare feet negotiate

smooth surface

slippery with memory

I descend

deeper

and deeper

into the darkness

of my own heart

knowing not what dwells

in its deepest recesses



