The Path My Feet Must Follow

the path before me
does not stretch out
into horizon
no straight lines
for my eyes to follow
it curves gently
a seashell
into unknown terrain
cautiously I travel
this spiral path
circles twisting
ever tighter
translucent walls
ceiling
reach out to brush
my hair
my arms
bare feet negotiate
smooth surface
slippery with memory
I descend
deeper
and deeper
into the darkness
of my own heart
knowing not what dwells
in its deepest recesses
