A response poem to Davy D’s question What Is Poetry? on the Go Dog Go Cafe

it is a stir

an ache

rising from my core

growing in urgency

pushing to my surface

gasping hungrily for air

sitting impatiently on my tongue

black pearl

ruby

tear-shaped diamond

waiting

for hand to grasp pen

fingers to touch keys

truth to be unleashed

an explosion of my soul

made visible

in black ink

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved