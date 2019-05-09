Night is a Crime in My Mouth (Revisited)

night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to unfold
on my taste buds
notes of tart black cherry
plum
pomegranate
white oak
night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to be swallowed whole
neon light recklessness
your back alley whiskey kiss
night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to unfold
promises made by your lazy hand
moving up my bare thigh
rich delicious skin
melting into mine
I long to taste on my tongue
everything this wicked night
has to offer
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
