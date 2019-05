poetry exists

in small perfect

moments

sun-warmed hair

sea breeze-tickled skin

toes planted in wet sand

gentle crash of surf

smell of beach plums

and salt

permeate the air

silver glow of moonlight

cool cotton sheets

embrace warm skin

head on bare shoulder

beat of your heart

rise and fall of your breathing

as we float in night’s gentle arms

