Iulia Halatz – All roads lead to Rome

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

All roads lead to Rome

All roads lead to Rome

and poetry

-Delmore Schwartz

All words lead to Love

And the poetry in the afterLove

I wish I wrote poems

For the dreamers of barren lands.

They do not go to Rome

They go to places

That cannot be.

Maybe love is a colorless, odorless

shapeless haze

We see through

with the eyes of

the bricked sky,

pathless oceans

walled shrubberies

streeted lunarian trails

breathing and tingling

scents

In the perfect nightmare

of flowers…

Vines reward our sun

with the sweetness

of grapes

wedded in perpetuity with

the linear shades of amber.

From the Good Place

Where joy is an illumination

To the Place that Cannot Be

They would have worn

The silver claw

of the Moon

above their heads

nightly

daily

musingly

vibrantly….

Art by Ellen Rogers.

Iulia Halatz

“Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere…