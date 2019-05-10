You’d done the same. Henna Johansdotter

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective



Isn’t it easier to be

defeated?

to beat the world to tainting your name?

the hospital says they won’t have me

no one wants to nurse a grenade

suffering is a shield I will wed it if I have to

now it seems strange for a person so obviously in love with words

not to know a single way to say “stay”

I was never art until I learned how to hurt

I’m an attentive student I lick the words I eject

to see if they still taste of you

the flavor of Revenge:sickly sweet:

people will tell you our story is about love

I say it’s about survival

each defeat hands me a choice

and in the end

I always end up saving myself

Henna Johansdotter, the goth girl next-door. Aspiring author. Monstrophile. Horror enthusiast. She writes to cope with mental illness and everyday experiences. Find her at https://hjdpoetry.wordpress.com/