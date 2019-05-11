Curves and Edges

I want you

to learn me

with hungry palms

nimble fingers that

slowly undo

buttons

hooks

zippers

until fabric falls away

into silken puddles

at my feet

I want you

to learn me

with passion’s kiss

gentle nips

velvet tongue that

whispers poetry

into my ear

into my breath

my waiting mouth

I want you

to learn me

with enveloping warmth

until your body

intimately knows

every texture

of my skin

caresses the terrain

of my curves

my edges

knows

my liquid secrets

the sound of your name

on my lips

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved