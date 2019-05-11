Curves and Edges

I want you
to learn me
with hungry palms
nimble fingers that
slowly undo
buttons
hooks
zippers
until fabric falls away
into silken puddles
at my feet
I want you
to learn me
with passion’s kiss
gentle nips
velvet tongue that
whispers poetry
into my ear
into my breath
my waiting mouth
I want you
to learn me
with enveloping warmth
until your body
intimately knows
every texture
of my skin
caresses the terrain
of my curves
my edges
knows
my liquid secrets
the sound of your name
on my lips
