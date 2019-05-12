Mother’s Day

bittersweet

symphonies

echo

for this

motherless child

it has been

almost two decades

but fingers still itch

to pick up

old-fashioned receiver

on sundays

punch in your number

tell you about the 90’s

elijah earned on spring finals

hear you laugh that al

is indeed my karma

roll your eyes

across the miles

at my latest tattoo

we were puzzles

to each other

mismatched pieces

that often

rubbed and chafed

i was never

soft cardboard

was i?

lasered steel perhaps

sharp around the edges

your mysteries

still reveal themselves

from time to time

causing the kaleidoscope

picture I carry

to abruptly spin

rearranging the

colored shards

of myth

and memory

as your fractalled image

shifts into something

new

an unfinished narrative

for me to ponder

