I lived

too many years

in eloquent silence

playing something

into nothing

for the preservation

of others’

gold-leafed memories

denying myself

comfort

mercy

justice

at the cost

of

my soul

I will no longer be silent

I will no longer carry another’s shame

this is my call

to arms

I will etch my truth

in black ink

and blood

carry strength

on my skin

declare war

on the former rules

of engagement

and from my depths

release my

rebel yell



© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved