could not walk
toe to heel
balance tipped
lost my footing
and a little of my
nerve
read the messages
in the blood
magnetic
personalities
breathing down
my neck
no longer able to
keep the beat
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
could not walk
toe to heel
balance tipped
lost my footing
and a little of my
nerve
read the messages
in the blood
magnetic
personalities
breathing down
my neck
no longer able to
keep the beat
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved