Surrender to Decay

Poetry

This was written as a class assignment where we needed to take a non-literary piece of writing as a point of inspiration for a piece of creative writing. I used the beer menu from my local brew pub! I had a lot of fun with it.

 
he was half gentleman, not beast
an ever charming sentinel
marked by his military bearing
she found him to have an awake mind
full of blue-eyed soul
relentlessly dry sense of humor

she was sanguine in his presence
reminiscent of aromatic cedar
spice
gently sturdy
traditional
complex
earthy
she declared him lord invader
of her precious heart

she was imminently crushable
satsuma orange
wildflower honey
a dizzying array
of delicate
balanced by a small portion
of fresh stainless

together they created a home for hope
a classic combination for deliciousness
riding the Darjeeling Express
they chose to
surrender to decay
and dedicate themselves
to the in-house consumption
of a red blended from a variety of small-format oak barrels
and each other

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

 

 

