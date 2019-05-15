A Righteous End- Christine Ray

i woke in the place

where you play god

naked upon the white

marble sheets

stigmata roses

blooming crimson

in my palms

across my breasts

and sex

a fragrant garland

of my sins

left to adorn

this shrine

the holy spirit

dripped slowly

into my eyes

from where you

impaled me with

the crown

of thorns

you placed

upon my brow

crystallizing the visions

tasted of spiced honey

when it fell upon

my torn lips

parched tongue

you had roared

blasphemy

accused me of

taking your sacred

name in vain

when I declared

that you were not

my true god

merely an idol

a token

you tried to

baptize me

in the fire

cleanse me

of my affliction

but you are the one

smoldering in a

dark corner

all rage and ashes

while I resurrect

with the dawn

of the sun

Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Image courtesy of Pinterest