Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen Now Recruiting Core Members and Accepting Featured Submissions

Kindra M. Austin, Nicole Lyons, and Christine E. Ray are known in the indie writing world for their love of cutting edge literature, telling hard truths, and their support of emerging writing voices. These veterans of various writing collectives and small independent presses dreamed of an online writing community that encouraged them to embrace their dark sides, experiment with new writing genres, push boundaries, actively engage with other writers, and give and get support. A place where writers can become core members or can submit writing when time and creativity allows.

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen launched in May of 2019 to provide just such a space for writers. We are currently recruiting both core members, as well as featured writing from more occasional submitters who prefer to participate when the muse hits.

If you would are interested in being a core member of Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen, please send us an email at (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com) with a sample of three (3) pieces of your writing (poem, prose, essay, script, short fiction, spoken word) so we can get a feel for the fit. Your sample pieces can be previously published. You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.)

If you are interested in being occasional submitter, email us (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com ) up to 3 previously unpublished pieces . You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.) You are invited to provide a suggested image to accompany each piece; however, we reserve the right to make substitutions if there are technical or creative concerns about the image.

To follow Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen, visit https://hereticsloversmadmen.com/