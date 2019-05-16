I have found myself having a very strong visceral reaction to all the bills that have passed or await a vote in the United States this week regarding Women’s Reproductive Rights. I wrote the first two stanzas of the poem below in hopes that anyone else who needs to write through their feelings would feel free to do so. If this generates a response from you, please feel free to add in the comments below.

I will wear red

for my sisters whose health is at risk

for my sisters who have been raped

for my sisters who have been battered

for my sisters who are already struggling

to feed hungry children

for my sisters who need to finish

middle school

high school

college

grad school

for my sisters who are just not prepared

I will wear crimson

for their lifeblood

that will spill in back alleys

that will stain

wire hangers

knitting needles

other unsterilized implements

that become their only choice

in a country that questions

their rights

my right

your right

to bodily autonomy

