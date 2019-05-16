I have found myself having a very strong visceral reaction to all the bills that have passed or await a vote in the United States this week regarding Women’s Reproductive Rights. I wrote the first two stanzas of the poem below in hopes that anyone else who needs to write through their feelings would feel free to do so. If this generates a response from you, please feel free to add in the comments below.
I will wear red
for my sisters whose health is at risk
for my sisters who have been raped
for my sisters who have been battered
for my sisters who are already struggling
to feed hungry children
for my sisters who need to finish
middle school
high school
college
grad school
for my sisters who are just not prepared
I will wear crimson
for their lifeblood
that will spill in back alleys
that will stain
wire hangers
knitting needles
other unsterilized implements
that become their only choice
in a country that questions
their rights
my right
your right
to bodily autonomy
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved