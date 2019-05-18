Wire in the Blood

Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

the line

between the face

I show the world

and my shadow self

increasingly grows thin

superimposed images

blur

no longer clear

where one ends

and the other begins

I walk

deliberately

heel to toe

on the

knife’s edge

between

light and

dark

heaven and

hell

embracing the risk

there is wire in my blood

tang of copper

taste of hot iron

when I lick the rich

red droplets

off my fingers

from the scabs

I deliberately

scratch open

I like how alive I feel

when I bleed

there is purity

to my pain

a high that happy

never offers

I know what I am supposed

to want

but my shadow self

wants to drive for a while

that part of me doesn’t give a

shit

about content

shadow me craves

tightrope-walk-over-the-abyss recklessness

90-mile-an-hour drives

down winding dirt roads

back alley open-mouthed kisses

in a thunder-storm

there is wire in my blood

and I am the lightning rod

© 2017 Revised 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved