Thrilled to have Candice Louisa Daquin debut as a Core Member of Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen today.
She
by Candice Louisa Daquin
SHE wasn’t very popular because
she didn’t need a man
she didn’t want a man
she wasn’t attracted to men
so they resented her and decried her and ignored her
and she was still okay
despite the women who did need a man
instead of seeing that difference can flourish
telling her she was strange and unnatural
sticking together like unchewable toffee
ignoring her, who they thought inexplicable
(howcanshenotfindmenattractive? whatiswrongwithherdidshegrowupwithwolves?)
so she was alone
and she was still okay
SHE didn’t need people but it did not mean
she would not like to be among people and part of them
but her difference and how she did not want
the same things
meant she lived perpetually on the outside
sometimes SHE wondered what it would be like
if children inherited a world that
did not prescribe exclusion
did not tell women they had no control…
