She

Candice Louisa Daquin

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

She

by Candice Louisa Daquin

SHE wasn’t very popular because

she didn’t need a man

she didn’t want a man

she wasn’t attracted to men

so they resented her and decried her and ignored her

and she was still okay

despite the women who did need a man

instead of seeing that difference can flourish

telling her she was strange and unnatural

sticking together like unchewable toffee

ignoring her, who they thought inexplicable

(howcanshenotfindmenattractive? whatiswrongwithherdidshegrowupwithwolves?)

so she was alone

and she was still okay

SHE didn’t need people but it did not mean

she would not like to be among people and part of them

but her difference and how she did not want

the same things

meant she lived perpetually on the outside

sometimes SHE wondered what it would be like

if children inherited a world that

did not prescribe exclusion

did not tell women they had no control…

