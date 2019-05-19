There Is Strength in Our Stories: Over her shoulder – Sarah Bigham

Blood Into Ink

If only she could carry seven

Classes worth of books to avoid

The lockers where he waited

To grab her while the others

Snuffled and his girlfriend

Apologized for his behavior

But no one stopped to help

Arriving at a party that was

Supposed to be fun where a row

Of grown boys in khakis and

Polos all drinking beer

Rated the “harem chain”

With alternating pack hunger

And audible disdain

How did he hide the

Strength in his arms and large

Palms that braced her head and

Sick fascination with teens

His grandchildren’s age

That horrible tongue

Of a man of god

The phone would ring

At her desk

While she worked

The strange laughter

Felt sour in her breastbone

As he said

I’m in front of your house

(Originally published in the anthology, Daily Abuse)

Sarah Bigham lives in Maryland with her kind chemist wife, three independent cats…