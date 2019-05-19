elliptical movement

of Mars’ orbit

partially eclipsed

the memories

from view

but Phobos

Deimos

shine bright tonight

in the tight fold

of marble arms

across my chest

taste of bitter bile

that eats at the back of my throat

fierce clench of my glass jaw

refracting crimson light

of twin moons

I feel your shade wake, stir

pull at the phantom threads that

once bound us

I am momentarily undone

to discover you

unforgotten

by nerves beneath my skin

but experience has taught me

that you too will burn off

like tendrils of grasping fog

with the arrival of

the dawn

Originally published on Blood Into Ink

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved