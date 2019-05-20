Pandora’s Box (revisited)

not sure I went to bed

same woman I woke up

an act of boldness

courage

Put your big girl pants on

led to opening

Pandora’s box

old battered Whitman sampler tin

holding flotsam and jetsam

of long missing father’s life

thought I was prepared

for the truths it held

handwritten letters

ghosts

calling from the past

clues to a puzzle

was his madness

my madness?

three generation

inheritance of

dyslexia

mood disorder

poetic fervor

trying to glean

understanding of nature

versus

nurture

humble tin

holds no answers

Pandora’s box

reveals a man-child

scrawl eerily similar

to mine

I discover that the few truths

I thought I had been

entrusted with

were fantasy

fabrication

refuted by an unexpected voice

from their past

were these lies

half-truths

told to protect me

to protect his memory

to protect her?

no objective truth

I can seek

no case to present

to a detective

only players able

to provide insight

long

silenced

I am left alone

in wee hours

to sort through wreckage

left to reconcile

who I thought they were

who I thought we were

with the stunning contents

of Pandora’s box

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved