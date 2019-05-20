Pandora’s Box (revisited)

not sure I went to bed
same woman I woke up
an act of boldness
courage
Put your big girl pants on
led to opening
Pandora’s box
old battered Whitman sampler tin
holding flotsam and jetsam
of long missing father’s life
thought I was prepared
for the truths it held
handwritten letters
ghosts
calling from the past
clues to a puzzle
was his madness
my madness?
three generation
inheritance of
dyslexia
mood disorder
poetic fervor
trying to glean
understanding of nature
versus
nurture
humble tin
holds no answers
Pandora’s box
reveals a man-child
scrawl eerily similar
to mine
I discover that the few truths
I thought I had been
entrusted with
were fantasy
fabrication
refuted by an unexpected voice
from their past
were these lies
half-truths
told to protect me
to protect his memory
to protect her?
no objective truth
I can seek
no case to present
to a detective
only players able
to provide insight
long
silenced
I am left alone
in wee hours
to sort through wreckage
left to reconcile
who I thought they were
who I thought we were
with the stunning contents
of Pandora’s box
