There Is Strength in Our Stories: a night that didn’t wash away – Linda M. Crate

Blood Into Ink

i remember that rainy saturday night well

will never forget

your sister was supposed to be watching us,

however, she was rather absent

from where we were;

i remember how you forced your lips against mine in

a kiss although i protested no

you didn’t listen—

never understood why my voice didn’t matter

how you made me silent and empty as a void,

but you hallowed out my tongue and emptied me of

my power;

broke my heart and impaired my magic

when you stole all those kisses

from me—

and then you insisted we’d “do it”,

i protested again;

yet all my protests fell on deaf ears

refusing my right to deny what i didn’t want

as if this were some norm i was supposed to come to expect—

i remember how you were in your underwear and you tried to pull

my clothes off, but i refused to…