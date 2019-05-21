Beautiful Hell (Reimagined)

I am a woman most comfortable
living in my head
ignore that I am tethered
to body
detached from the swirling storm
of emotion
pretending not to see
intersection of
thought
feeling
blood
bone
this crossroads is
my beautiful hell
where I am choked
by intensity of suppressed
emotions
haunted by ghosts
hot
cold
thoughts buzzing
skin shockingly alive
I feel the weight
of each drop of saline
trace my cheekbone
one big blue marble
follows another
I cannot retreat to safe rooms
my mind has created
unable to float removed
on distant ceiling
above my body
mentally writing grocery lists
planning errands
my body an empty shell
on crumpled sheets
tragedy how few lovers ever noticed
my absence
hum buzzes through my blood
travels down neurons electric
heart aching around
sharpened dagger
piercing the walls of my chest
that must remain or
risk hemorrhage
I am wholly alone
connected to everything
barely breathing
exquisitely painfully alive
I feel everything
don’t know whether to join
song of the cosmos
or crumble crushed
by the weight of it all
broken
bleeding
to the ground
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved