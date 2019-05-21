Beautiful Hell (Reimagined)

I am a woman most comfortable

living in my head

ignore that I am tethered

to body

detached from the swirling storm

of emotion

pretending not to see

intersection of

thought

feeling

blood

bone

this crossroads is

my beautiful hell

where I am choked

by intensity of suppressed

emotions

haunted by ghosts

hot

cold

thoughts buzzing

skin shockingly alive

I feel the weight

of each drop of saline

trace my cheekbone

one big blue marble

follows another

I cannot retreat to safe rooms

my mind has created

unable to float removed

on distant ceiling

above my body

mentally writing grocery lists

planning errands

my body an empty shell

on crumpled sheets

tragedy how few lovers ever noticed

my absence

hum buzzes through my blood

travels down neurons electric

heart aching around

sharpened dagger

piercing the walls of my chest

that must remain or

risk hemorrhage

I am wholly alone

connected to everything

barely breathing

exquisitely painfully alive

I feel everything

don’t know whether to join

song of the cosmos

or crumble crushed

by the weight of it all

broken

bleeding

to the ground

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved