There Is Strength in Our Stories: Thin Ice – Tamara Fricke

Tamara Fricke shares her story
i.
Cracking ice
twists and sickens
at an intrinsic
level as though
cells know
hypothermic pain.
ii.
The time when
I said no and
he said yes and
I changed my tune
because fear is
intrinsic.
iii.
A sheet of ice
covers the snow
creating a satisfying
crunch with each
wintered step.
iv.
The satisfying
taste of a well
placed lie that
saves face for
all; even when
it’s transparent.
v.
Roads glisten
in ice blacker
than Death’s robes.
vi.
The day
Death knocked
and I was forced
to answer.
Jack-of-all-trades, master of a few, Tamara resides in Springfield, MA with a rather ungrateful cat.