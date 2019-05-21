There Is Strength in Our Stories: Thin Ice – Tamara Fricke

i.

Cracking ice

twists and sickens

at an intrinsic

level as though

cells know

hypothermic pain.

ii.

The time when

I said no and

he said yes and

I changed my tune

because fear is

intrinsic.

iii.

A sheet of ice

covers the snow

creating a satisfying

crunch with each

wintered step.

iv.

The satisfying

taste of a well

placed lie that

saves face for

all; even when

it’s transparent.

v.

Roads glisten

in ice blacker

than Death’s robes.

vi.

The day

Death knocked

and I was forced

to answer.

Jack-of-all-trades, master of a few, Tamara resides in Springfield, MA with a rather ungrateful cat.