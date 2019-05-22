Are you okay?

agilely avoiding

eye contact

shuttering pieces of herself

so deep

that sometimes she

couldn’t find them

she evaded direct answers

to the question

with the skill

of a contortionist

past

present

future selves

hung on threads

of hope

and equal parts

terror

wondering whether the reception

to a full confession

would become her salvation

a weapon used

against her

finally damning her

to hell

never a simple answer

to the question

truth was a tangled rope

as thick as her wrist

studded with thorns

shards of broken mirror

pearls

sprigs of fragrant salvia

slippery with blood

and memory



© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved