Ghost Boy – Kristiana Reed

Kristiana Reed feels the ache of memory
It has been years since we met,
decades since we last touched
each other’s lives with a smile.
Time has been cruel,
convincing me you were never
there at all.
A figment of a twelve
year old imagination;
lonely amongst the bookshelves
and films,
fixated on wheat fields
and sunsets.
You were beautiful
blonde and boisterous.
You made me smile
and laugh with ease.
You were the first;
to help me feel real
and worth more than
sitting on a brick wall
swinging my legs,
waiting for the one
who would never show.
Thinking about it now
you were so good for me.
My white flag
and life jacket.
You always had a zest
for life I envied.
You loved your body
and the music it played;
singing in the rain
tone deaf and innocent.
You were everything
I needed then,
and you’re the friend
I wish I knew the…
View original post 130 more words