Halloween Synopsis – Rachael Ikins

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

A poet wrote me today: your words shine

with a tinge of purple iridescence.

I held the door for a turquoise

faerie princess, or maybe she was a queen

in the foyer of Barnes and Noble. I ‘d just

left the eye doctor’s. My new glasses

perched on my nose, my eyes darting like

twin parakeets suddenly dumped from their cage.

On a day where there is a tinge of purple iridescence

in the air, and fairies flit the streets in rain,

it is only logical, a magical spell drives me into a bookstore,

that place of reading, with new eyes.

Perhaps to see a soul hovering the periphery

just over my shoulder as I leaf through a new book’s

crisp block, scents of ink and mystery tangible

as story crunches

between molars. I lick my lips and follow

faint patchouli

clouds spattered among the gray satin,

like a code…