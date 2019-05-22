Night Watch

I am a dweller
of deep night hours
alert
a lonely sentinel
in a house of slumbers
the very walls seem to breathe
slow
rhythmic inhalations
followed by
slower exhalations
occasional grumbles
creaks
as this sanctuary
settles its strong bones
I am self-appointed shepherd
over flock of souls
gathered into my keeping
cradled gently in my arms
I protect them from demons
the jealous dream-thieves
that prey
in the darkness
I sing restless spirits
back into deep sleep
resume my lonely vigil
