Night Watch

Poetry Leave a comment

I am a dweller
of deep night hours
alert
a lonely sentinel
in a house of slumbers
the very walls seem to breathe
slow
rhythmic inhalations
followed by
slower exhalations
occasional grumbles
creaks
as this sanctuary
settles its strong bones
I am self-appointed shepherd
over flock of souls
gathered into my keeping
cradled gently in my arms
I protect them from demons
the jealous dream-thieves
that prey
in the darkness
I sing restless spirits
back into deep sleep
resume my lonely vigil

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s