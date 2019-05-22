Out of Body – Rachel Finch

Poetry Leave a comment

From Rachel Finch’s new book, Conversations With My Higher Self

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

Time has slowed and I am

watching it form before,

as, after

and I am suspended in

a moment with split vision

and I am inside of myself looking

out and outside of myself looking

in and my selves are parallel.

Rachel Finch’s Conversations With My Higher Self is out now and available here.

Rachel is a UK based writer that originally started using poetry as a way to accurately express herself after a number of traumatic experiences in her young life. She is the founder of the online community Bruised But Not Broken which was started with the purpose to raise awareness of abuse and trauma and to provide a place of comfort and support throughout the healing process. She firmly believes that it was with the support of this community that she was able to recover from sexual abuse. Rachel is mother to four young children and…

View original post 28 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s