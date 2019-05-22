Out of Body – Rachel Finch

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

Time has slowed and I am

watching it form before,

as, after

and I am suspended in

a moment with split vision

and I am inside of myself looking

out and outside of myself looking

in and my selves are parallel.

Rachel is a UK based writer that originally started using poetry as a way to accurately express herself after a number of traumatic experiences in her young life. She is the founder of the online community Bruised But Not Broken which was started with the purpose to raise awareness of abuse and trauma and to provide a place of comfort and support throughout the healing process. She firmly believes that it was with the support of this community that she was able to recover from sexual abuse. Rachel is mother to four young children and…