Out of Body – Rachel Finch

From Rachel Finch’s new book, Conversations With My Higher Self
Time has slowed and I am
watching it form before,
as, after
and I am suspended in
a moment with split vision
and I am inside of myself looking
out and outside of myself looking
in and my selves are parallel.
Rachel Finch’s Conversations With My Higher Self is out now and available here.
Rachel is a UK based writer that originally started using poetry as a way to accurately express herself after a number of traumatic experiences in her young life. She is the founder of the online community Bruised But Not Broken which was started with the purpose to raise awareness of abuse and trauma and to provide a place of comfort and support throughout the healing process. She firmly believes that it was with the support of this community that she was able to recover from sexual abuse. Rachel is mother to four young children and…
