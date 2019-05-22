There Is Strength in Our Stories: bewitching hour – Tianna G. Hansen

after Effy Winter

Tonight you plant a curse. Find the recipe from a love witch

— black garden curse jar.

Place your wounds inside, direct pain on the one who birthed it. A relief spell, enchantment of the heart capturing sorrows, stabbing like knives through the veins of the one who caused your ache. Mix wormwood and dried thistle, poppy seeds and calamus root — thorns from a white rose. Name of your unbeloved charred to bits at the bottom of a glass jar. Sprinkle black salt and bury beneath layers of dirt. Toss caution to the wind, allow hatred to spill from your mouth like black sludge oozing from your tongue, up from the twistings of your gut. It spews into the jar and coats like tar. Collection of iron nails, pointed and sharp, glimmer in flickers of candlelight. These to be pressed in the dirt facing…