TIME IS A RIVER – Christine E. Ray

Honored that my poem Time is a River was published this week on Free Verse Revolution.

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

fingers drift

into still river

of memory

so treacherous

so deep

long to touch

young woman

i used to be

warm themselves

in the fire i blazed with

i will concede these women

may be more alike than not

this heavy ache of longing

that compresses chest

leaves metallic taste in the back of throat

brings unwelcome saline sting to eyes

is so damn familiar

rings with timeless truth

perhaps it is only

the road ahead

that is so very altered

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of  Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless.  Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.

View original post

