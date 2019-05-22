TIME IS A RIVER – Christine E. Ray

Honored that my poem Time is a River was published this week on Free Verse Revolution.
fingers drift
into still river
of memory
so treacherous
so deep
long to touch
young woman
i used to be
warm themselves
in the fire i blazed with
i will concede these women
may be more alike than not
this heavy ache of longing
that compresses chest
leaves metallic taste in the back of throat
brings unwelcome saline sting to eyes
is so damn familiar
rings with timeless truth
perhaps it is only
the road ahead
that is so very altered
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless. Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.