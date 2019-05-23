The Body Politic

there is an unknown thief

black-clad

masked vigilante

stealing into my nights

robbing me

of things

I once took

for granted

hand

leg

foot

now unpredictable strangers

I struggle to learn

their new language

I must

broker truces

new alliances

keep this country

called body

running smoothly

until underlying

political tensions identified

conflicts resolved

or

if necessary

new borders negotiated

