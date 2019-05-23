The Body Politic

there is an unknown thief
black-clad
masked vigilante
stealing into my nights
robbing me
of things
I once took
for granted
hand
leg
foot
now unpredictable strangers
I struggle to learn
their new language
I must
broker truces
new alliances
keep this country
called body
running smoothly
until underlying
political tensions identified
conflicts resolved
or
if necessary
new borders negotiated
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
