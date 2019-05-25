Moment of Transformation (reimagined)

You ask me when I knew
ink flowed through my veins
like blood
the moment I understood
that truth
simmered in the cauldron
of my belly
conscious
alive
impatiently waiting
for the moment
I would pick up a pen
and see it as more
than a tool
but instead
an extension of my arm
of my soul
that I only need listen
into my own silence
to hear true
the words that have always
been inside me
and in a transformative moment
let them finally take flight
across the page
