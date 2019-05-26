There Is Strength in Our Stories: Double Dip – kkc

Blood Into Ink

I told old man in the white uniform with cherry stains on it

that I didn’t want his flavor he was about to scoop.

So he scooped it anyway.

His words to me were

” little girl, you will taste what I dish out”

Shoved cone in my face

Salty tears slid down landing on his confection

Told me keep taking more

I gagged on bitter taste which violated my throat

Peddler pushed harder

“Eat every last drop, do not stop”

Wiped off my face full of stickiness

Ran from that place

Told whoever would listen

They laughed and said

” next time you should order a pizza”

Anger marched me back to vendor man

It was I that pushed his head into his

cold frozen cart

and ordered

“You will taste what I dish out!”

Kimberly Cunningham has published three books, “Undefined,” “Sprinkles on Top,” and “Smooth Rough Edges,”…