Eric Syrdal Reviews Conversations With My Higher Self by Rachel Finch

To walk outside your own body. To look back and see yourself

as the universe sees you. To see the

entire story of your life laid open before you and to thumb through it page by

page and truly understand. To see

clearly, all the events that have lead up to where you are now and the choices

you made, actions you took, and to gain a snapshot of your soul.

Pain, loss, joy, grief, death, and rebirth. To know that you have done it all the best

you were able and that above all else you survived. And love, the greatest of all emotions, is

within you. You are loved, you have

loved, and you deserve love.

Most of all the deepest love possible.

To love yourself.

