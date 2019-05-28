There Is Strength in Our Stories: Rubber Gloves – Taylor Warner

Blood Into Ink

Today I stumbled over a page in my journal

that read:

“One day I will write about

your rubber gloves

And how each time they entered me

They delivered desperate hope

And how every time they exited me

They took with them a piece of my soul

I thought I’d never get back.”

Well, here I am,

speaking my truths,

moving the words etched in memories

from my brain

to my mouth

in hopes that the pain of you will float away

with the words as they are spoken aloud,

lost syllables in the wind

So, here are the words

I choose to move on from you with:

I do not hate you

I pity you

I am not angry

I am sorrowful

I do not wish I never met you

For I would have never grown

Because I never believed in love

until I met you

And I never…