There Is Strength in Our Stories: The Gift- aj forrester

Blood Into Ink

Like a raft I float

on vicious waves

with what you gave;

you stole.

Made me less

made me more.

You gave confusion and shame.

Blame.

The gift remains:

in me, I found

strength.

Like fire hardens steel,

nightmares burn my heart,

my brain.

I strain;

I’d give it back, though,

if I could;

this gift you shoved

down my throat.

Amanda J. Forrester received her MFA from the University of Tampa. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Azahares Spanish Language Literary Magazine, Pink Panther Magazine, Collective Unrest, Trailer Park Quarterly, and other anthologies and journals. Follow her @ajforrester75