There Is Strength in Our Stories: The Gift- aj forrester

There is strength in our stories
Like a raft I float
on vicious waves
with what you gave;
you stole.
Made me less
made me more.
You gave confusion and shame.
Blame.
The gift remains:
in me, I found
strength.
Like fire hardens steel,
nightmares burn my heart,
my brain.
I strain;
I’d give it back, though,
if I could;
this gift you shoved
down my throat.
Amanda J. Forrester received her MFA from the University of Tampa. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Azahares Spanish Language Literary Magazine, Pink Panther Magazine, Collective Unrest, Trailer Park Quarterly, and other anthologies and journals. Follow her @ajforrester75