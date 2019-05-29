When The Soul Is Lost – Jack Neece

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen welcomes Jack Neece
I am a small thing now
I am a thing you won’t even notice at first
I am whisper as a passerby brushes up against you and doesn’t say a word
I am the twitch in your hand as your fist balls instinctively
I burn small fires in your subconscious
I am the wind that turns your head when you smell the ocean and haven’t been near water in years
You can almost see my face when you look in the mirror
You turn away and rationalize yourself back into uncomfortable skin
I am your wild core
Like lava I will eventually pour from you
You adjust your glasses and fix your strand of unruly hair
I see you practice your “professional” smile before you walk out the door
You can hear my laugh and try to shut me away
“Come to me woman of passion, hear my siren song…
