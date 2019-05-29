When The Soul Is Lost – Jack Neece

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am a small thing now

I am a thing you won’t even notice at first

I am whisper as a passerby brushes up against you and doesn’t say a word

I am the twitch in your hand as your fist balls instinctively

I burn small fires in your subconscious

I am the wind that turns your head when you smell the ocean and haven’t been near water in years

You can almost see my face when you look in the mirror

You turn away and rationalize yourself back into uncomfortable skin

I am your wild core

Like lava I will eventually pour from you

You adjust your glasses and fix your strand of unruly hair

I see you practice your “professional” smile before you walk out the door

You can hear my laugh and try to shut me away

“Come to me woman of passion, hear my siren song…