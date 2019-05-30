Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen Recruiting Core Members and Accepting Featured Writing Submissions

Core Membership

If you are interested in being a core member of Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen, please send us an email at (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com) with a sample of three (3) pieces of your writing (poem, prose, essay, script, short fiction, spoken word) so we can get a feel for the fit. Your sample pieces can be previously published. You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.)

Featured Submissions

If you are interested in being occasional submitter, email up to 3 previously unpublished pieces to ( heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com ) . You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.) You are invited to provide a suggested image to accompany each piece; however, we reserve the right to make substitutions if there are technical or creative concerns about the image.

