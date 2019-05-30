Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen Recruiting Core Members and Accepting Featured Writing Submissions

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen 2 comments

Core Membership

If you are interested in being a core member of Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen, please send us an email at (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com) with a sample of three (3) pieces of your writing (poem, prose, essay, script, short fiction, spoken word) so we can get a feel for the fit.  Your sample pieces can be previously published. You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.)

Featured Submissions

If you are interested in being occasional submitter, email up to 3 previously unpublished pieces to (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com ).  You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.)  You are invited to provide a suggested image to accompany each piece; however, we reserve the right to make substitutions if there are technical or creative concerns about the image.

Visit Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s