Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen Recruiting Core Members and Accepting Featured Writing Submissions

Core Membership
If you are interested in being a core member of Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen, please send us an email at (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com) with a sample of three (3) pieces of your writing (poem, prose, essay, script, short fiction, spoken word) so we can get a feel for the fit. Your sample pieces can be previously published. You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.)
Featured Submissions
If you are interested in being occasional submitter, email up to 3 previously unpublished pieces to (heretics.lovers.madmen@gmail.com ). You should include your real name, your pen name and a brief biography (100 words or under.) You are invited to provide a suggested image to accompany each piece; however, we reserve the right to make substitutions if there are technical or creative concerns about the image.
Only folks applying to be Core Members have to submit three pieces and they can be previously published. Folks submitting Featured Writing can submit UP to three pieces, but one is fine
