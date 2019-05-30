Reunion (Revisited)

time slows down

the moment we touch

rest of the world

drifts away

there is only you

only me

remembering us

together

the memories

that have haunted me

these long weeks apart

are revealed as ghostly

pallid things

you are here now

technicolor

to my starved eyes

familiar scent

of you

intoxicating

your bare skin

braille to be

hungrily read

by my fingertips

by my mouth

you pressed against me

both a homecoming

and new wonder

of exploration

for every detail

I have remembered

I discover

forgotten nuance

memory has softened

the edges

of what it feels like

to mold ourselves

to each other

you are my missing

jigsaw piece

I am most fully whole

in connection of with

your soul

heart

body

you rest peacefully

beside me now

lines and tension

in your face

smoothed away

there is a

vulnerability

an openness

to you

lying next to me

on these virgin sheets

I lay my head gently

carefully

on your shoulder

you wrap strong arms

around me

drowsily murmur

into my hair

words of love

missing me

of missing us

remind me that we

have always been

home to each other

and finally

I feel

at peace

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved